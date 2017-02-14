The stars of SmackDown Live were competing at a house show in Oakland, California on Monday night, but three wrestlers didn’t enjoy a good end to the show.

Heath Slater was travelling with Konnor and Viktor of The Ascension, and they have revealed on Twitter that they were victims of theft while they were in the building.

SMASHED WINDOWS

As you’ll be able to see in the image provided by Slater below, thieves smashed the windows of their rental car, before getting away with Viktor’s backpack, and Konnor’s book bag, but Slater didn’t reveal if any of his personal items were taken.

Slater posted: “Would you look at that!!!!! Welcome to Oakland…”

As expected, The Ascension weren’t exactly pleased with the situation either.

First, Konnor tweeted: “@HeathSlaterOMRB anyone seen my book bag? #Wasteland #Approved.”

'CHAMPION OF HUMANITY'

Viktor then followed that up by posting: “Ah positivity gone. Whoever stole my backpack today is a real champion of humanity.”

It must obviously be a frustrating situation for them, especially when you consider that they also pay for travel and rental cars themselves and they're suffering some big losses outside of the ring, as well as unnecessary hassle.

You’d think that WWE increases or tighten their security at every event, as AJ Styles was also recently a victim of theft during another SmackDown Live house show.

In his case, a thief escaped with $1,000 in American currency, along with $7,000 in Japanese Yen.

They also got away with an iPhone, Beats headphones as well as his Xbox 360 and six games.

It’s becoming a worrying trend now, and with more reports like these coming out, you can’t help but think people could be targeting wrestlers while they’re away from their possessions.

