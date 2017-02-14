In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Tom Brady.

Tom Brady is going to make big money with an awesome autograph event

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Tom Brady is primed to rake in a serious payday with the swipe of his hand and an endless supply of Sharpies at his disposal. 

The five-time NFL champion will be taking part in a huge one-time private signing event, featuring a huge array of memorabilia packages to commemorate an unforgettable Super Bowl LI victory.

If you're ready to own a piece of Tom Brady, New England Patriots and NFL history, it'll cost you. The lowest tier item — an autographed trading card — costs $499. Things escalate quickly from there.

Article continues below

That beautiful autographed Tom Brady jersey will set you back a cool $1,199, but it would be a crown jewel in any sports memorabilia collection.

The full event, promoted through Tristar, is currently taking orders and will be open until a deadline of March 15.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

See: Atlanta Falcons brutally trolled by Mardi Gras over Super Bowl implosion

See: Atlanta Falcons brutally trolled by Mardi Gras over Super Bowl implosion

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Bray Wyatt’s first WWE Championship defence has officially been revealed

Bray Wyatt’s first WWE Championship defence has officially been revealed

WWE reportedly make major changes to big Fastlane match

WWE reportedly make major changes to big Fastlane match

Barcelona stars laugh at Neymar's bizarre new moustache ahead of PSG clash

Barcelona stars laugh at Neymar's bizarre new moustache ahead of PSG clash

FIFA gamer's theory on how to pack the best players on UT sends Reddit crazy

FIFA gamer's theory on how to pack the best players on UT sends Reddit crazy

Here's the full menu, via Tristar:

p1b8v6bhg7189264hd8d13hkqnd9.jpg

Considering Brady signed a massive $60 million deal with the Patriots last March — which he immediately paid back by way of another title — that's but a drop in the bucket. 

His wife Gisselle Bundchen's estimated $30.6 million annual earnings dwarf all of the above, of course. Things are going well for Touchdown Tom.

The signing event is a unique opportunity, though, and for any collector who has the means to do it, why not?

Coming back from a 28-3 halftime deficit in the stunning way the Patriots did was a defining sports moment. It was a generational championship game that deserves a special place on the wall.

Considering it's also a moment where Brady's resume just added another bullet point with his fourth Super Bowl MVP trophy, what better time than now? 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
NFC
Tom Brady
AFC
NFL
New England Patriots

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again