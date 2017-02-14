What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Aubameyang.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang produces awful penalty for Borussia Dortmund vs Benfica

Borussia Dortmund would have fancied their chances of progressing to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after being drawn against Benfica.

Thomas Tuchel’s side may be fourth in the Bundesliga table - a massive 15 points behind Bayern Munich - but they were widely expected to progress past their Portuguese opponents.

But their chances of going through to the last-eight were dealt a massive blow after losing 1-0 to the Primeira Liga leaders.

Former Fulham striker Konstantinos Mitroglou put the home side ahead a few minutes into the second half but Dortmund pushed for an equaliser during the remainder of the second-half.

And they were given the perfect opportunity when they were awarded a penalty just 10 minutes later.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took the ball and had the chance to give his side a crucial away goal.

The striker has scored 21 goals in 26 appearances this season and was surely the best man to take the spot-kick. Well, maybe he wasn’t actually.

That’s because Aubameyang proceeded to take one of the worst penalties you’re ever likely to see as he scuffed it straight down the middle leaving Ederson to comfortably save.

It was shocking.

Things got even worse for Aubameyang when he was substitued for Andre Schurrle just four minutes later. Ouch.

Of course, losing 1-0 in the first-leg away from home is far from a disaster - just look at how Barcelona got on tonight against PSG.

But Tuchel will be wondering how his side managed to lose a match in which they dominated. The German side had more than 60% possession and had more than 10 shots on the Benfica goal.

Instead, Benfica managed to win with their only shot on target leaving the tie in a fascinating situation ahead of the second leg.

Aubameyang's teammates probably won't be speaking to him for the coming days.

