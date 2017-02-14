You must have all heard plenty of Vince McMahon stories and theories over the years, and one of the most popular ones – which is probably true – is how the man is a perfectionist.

There’s no denying that he wants to be the best, and he wants his product to be the best.

PERFECTIONIST

So much so, that some of the terminology the company used to implement has been thrown out of the window completely, or has been replaced.

However, Braun Strowman recently felt the wrath of the perfectionist that is Vince, as Mick Foley explained to former WWE announcer, Lilian Garcia.

Speaking on her ‘Making Their Way to The Ring’ podcast, the current Monday Night RAW general manager revealed how The Monster Among Men called a ‘title match’ a ‘title shot’ instead, something Vince heard backstage and he didn’t seem to happy about it.

TITLE SHOT

He said: “I was about to go out there a couple weeks ago, and I heard Braun Strowman say, ‘I want a title shot.’

“Mr McMahon’s behind the curtain, at the board watching the monitor, and he goes, ‘Oh god, it’s not a title shot.’

“I was thinking to myself, then what is it? That exactly what I would go to call it when I would go out there.

“You want a title shot? He’s like, ‘It’s a title match. It’s a match!

“So, if you ever wonder what it’s like to see a 6’8”, 300-pound behemoth get chewed out, you should’ve been there.”

You can watch the moment Strowman made the small error in the video below, despite WWE’s YouTube channel renaming it a ‘title opportunity’ – even they don’t want to cross Vince it seems.

It would certainly be a sight to behold, an angry Vince screaming in the face of an absolute monster of a human over one slight error; incredible.

