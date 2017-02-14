Neymar produces dramatic dive after Di Maria tackle against PSG

You would have been laughed out the room if you had predicted Paris Saint-Germain to thrash Barcelona 4-0 before Tuesday night.

Out of the final 16 teams left in the Champions League, the La Liga giants were among the favourite expected to go all the way to the final in Cardiff.

And yet Luis Enrique's men were ripped apart by the likes of Marco Verratti and Angel di Maria to all but end their hopes of making it into the quarter-finals.

Of course, there is the possibility Barca could turn it around in the second leg in three weeks' time but even for their usually potent strikeforce of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar, it might be a stretch too far.

It was a rare evening when all three of the Catalans' star forwards were off colour and PSG took full advantage.

Angel Di Maria's fantastic brace was supported by strikes from Julian Draxler and Edinson Cavani to ensure the Ligue 1 champions have one foot in the next round.

Of Barcelona's 'MSN' trident, only Neymar came out with any sort of credit for his performance and even he had one particular moment he will probably look back on with embarrassment.

It is safe to say that Di Maria certainly isn't recognised for his tackling ability, but he was having such a good game on Tuesday night the Argentine even thought he could nick the ball away from Neymar by going to ground.

As you can see in the video below, the Brazilian saw Di Maria coming and elaborately tried to earn his team a free kick by, let's face it, producing a ridiculous dive.

After watching it back a few times, the dramatic leap into the air is actually quite impressive.

Nevertheless, the minimal contact Di Maria made with Neymar still earned the Brazilian plenty of criticism on social media. Here's the best reaction:

Neymar and co. will have to be in much better form when the second leg is played at the Camp Nou in three weeks' time.

Even if the tie is beyond them, Enrique's men can use the game as an opportunity to restore some pride in front of their own supporters following such a horror show at the Parc des Princes.

