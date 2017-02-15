Errol Spence Jr. has states he believes that IBF champion Kell Brook is getting "too much credit" for his title fight against him and that in fact Brook attempted to avoid having the fight at all.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed this week that IBF champion Brook will have to defend his title in an obligatory fight against Errol Spence Jr., with Bramall Lane being the proposed location to host the event in May.

The young boxer from Sheffield will return to 147lb in order to fight the American following his defeat to the No. 1 middleweight Gennady Golovkin last September.

However, Spence Jr, who has been nicknamed "the truth", believes that Brook only had one option and that was to take a title defence against him.

"He's a great fighter but he's getting too much credit for fighting me," the young American said in an interview with BoxingScene.com.

Spence Jr. expressed he was the only candidate Brook could fight at that weight.

"Who else was he going to fight at 147? Nobody. Who was he going to fight at 154?"

Spence Jr. continued: "He couldn't fight someone else at 147 because if he didn't fight me they would say he is ducking me. There was nobody for him to fight at 154, no big names, the names he wanted. So he had to fight me."

Brook, who believed he would be fighting Amir Khan before talks collapsed last month has now faced further criticism after Spence Jr. believed he did everything he could to avoid the fight.

"He was trying to find a way out," Spence Jr. added.

"He was looking to fight either Danny Garcia or Keith Thurman. But they're fighting each other, so he was looking for Manny Pacquiao. Manny Pacquiao wasn't interested, so he was trying to fight Amir Khan."

Spence Jr. claimed that Brook's attempt to fight all these boxer's was not only just to boost his reputation and earn more from the fight, but also his attempt to fight Khan was just a way of getting around fighting Spence Jr.

Therefore Spence Jr. believes he was the last option for Brook to fight and he should not be given that much credit due to the undesirable nature of the fight.

"Then that fell through, so I was high last option. There was nobody at 154 for him to fight. [Saul] Canelo [Alvarez] already had a fight with somebody and the rest of the guys are with Al Haymon. He really didn't have any options but to fight me, so that's where he went," he explained.

It will be interesting to see whether all this talk from the American will hold up when they eventually meet in the ring this coming May.

