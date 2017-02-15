With WrestleMania 33 less than two months away, large questions surround two of RAW's biggest names - Finn Balor and Seth Rollins.

Balor has been away from WWE since August after suffering a shoulder injury at SummerSlam while Rollins was injured just two weeks ago.

Putting on a brave face

The two superstars who competed in the inaugural Universal Championship match however have shared an image showing their togetherness during their respective rehabilitation programmes.

With the picture showing both men lying in hospital beds, thy are giving the thumbs up to the camera and smiling despite their individual plights.

Balor is the more likely to make an in ring return ahead of WrestleMania, but both men have left a big hole on the RAW roster.

With Balor uploading the picture to his Twitter page and using '#HappyValentinesDay', he gave his followers a comical scene from the two former champions.

Balor having fun with his fans

If the picture with Rollins to taken to give his fans a reason to smile, his previous uploads were surely the Demon having a bit of fun with his followers.

Back on February 10th, Balor uploaded an image with the caption 'minor injury setback'.

Cutting his thumb is very unlikely to put a halt to Balor's return to the ring, but with a caption like that, it may have worried some fans before they read the remainder of the post.

It was however followed up with another image of his 'injured' thumb wrapped in bandages following many fans going along with the joke.

With Balor's NXT rival Samoa Joe now on the main roster and WrestleMania a matter of weeks away, there will surely be many opportunities for Balor, if he is healthy for the show in Orlando.

