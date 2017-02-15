What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Foley has gotten critical of his own show.

Mick Foley agrees with two big criticisms of Monday Night RAW

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Ever since the WWE Draft last year, Smackdown has had new life breathed into it as it has began broadcasting live.

While it's switch to live programming has given it's ratings a big boost, fans believe that it has other benefits over it's Monday night counterpart.

Critical General Manager

RAW General Manager Mick Foley has been talking about the problems facing his brand and he seems to have narrowed it down to two.

SUBMIT AN ARTICLE

Got an opinion on the problems facing RAW? Share it by submitting an article to GMS here: http://gms.to/haveyoursay5

Article continues below

During an interview with former WWE ring announcer Lillian Garcia on her 'Making their way to the ring' podcast, Foley addressed RAW's duration and PG rating as hindrances to the show.

RAW changed from the traditional two hour run-time that Smackdown currently uses back in 2012 and extended to three hours - something that many fans have claimed is one of the reasons for the shows ratings issues.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Tom Brady is charging fans insane fees for his autograph

Tom Brady is charging fans insane fees for his autograph

Triple H reportedly creating a huge new stable on WWE RAW

Triple H reportedly creating a huge new stable on WWE RAW

WWE reportedly make major changes to big Fastlane match

WWE reportedly make major changes to big Fastlane match

Video: Twitter can't believe how bad Aubameyang's penalty vs Benfica was

Video: Twitter can't believe how bad Aubameyang's penalty vs Benfica was

Video: Twitter noticed something very odd about BT's PSG vs Barca commentary

Video: Twitter noticed something very odd about BT's PSG vs Barca commentary

The main problem with RAW's ratings is that they decrease during the final hour, and the General Manager has a theory as to why.

"Sometimes we try to look into the reasons why the third hour doesn’t perform as well as the first two, and I’m like ‘well that’s because people go to bed!’" - Foley on RAW's run-time issues

Claiming that having the show run so late is one of the reasons why the final hour of RAW tends to struggle, Foley didn't end there.

"No one else at 10:30 p.m. is a PG show. I won’t say that across the board, but most other programs aren’t trying to compete within those confines."

Foley also named the PG rating of WWE programming - something many fans who witnessed the Attitude Era have brought up, as a problem for RAW.

Foley's honest opinions came forward and his scathing criticism of RAW has certainly opened up a can of worms WWE may want to keep closed.

Foley would go on to discuss more issues on RAW during his extensive interview, including his relationship with current RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
WWE Smackdown

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again