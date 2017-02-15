Ever since the WWE Draft last year, Smackdown has had new life breathed into it as it has began broadcasting live.

While it's switch to live programming has given it's ratings a big boost, fans believe that it has other benefits over it's Monday night counterpart.

Critical General Manager

RAW General Manager Mick Foley has been talking about the problems facing his brand and he seems to have narrowed it down to two.

During an interview with former WWE ring announcer Lillian Garcia on her 'Making their way to the ring' podcast, Foley addressed RAW's duration and PG rating as hindrances to the show.

RAW changed from the traditional two hour run-time that Smackdown currently uses back in 2012 and extended to three hours - something that many fans have claimed is one of the reasons for the shows ratings issues.

The main problem with RAW's ratings is that they decrease during the final hour, and the General Manager has a theory as to why.

"Sometimes we try to look into the reasons why the third hour doesn’t perform as well as the first two, and I’m like ‘well that’s because people go to bed!’" - Foley on RAW's run-time issues

Claiming that having the show run so late is one of the reasons why the final hour of RAW tends to struggle, Foley didn't end there.

"No one else at 10:30 p.m. is a PG show. I won’t say that across the board, but most other programs aren’t trying to compete within those confines."

Foley also named the PG rating of WWE programming - something many fans who witnessed the Attitude Era have brought up, as a problem for RAW.

Foley's honest opinions came forward and his scathing criticism of RAW has certainly opened up a can of worms WWE may want to keep closed.

Foley would go on to discuss more issues on RAW during his extensive interview, including his relationship with current RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon.

