Tuesday's episode of Smackdown dealt with the fallout to Sunday's Elimination Chamber event and several big developments were made on Tuesday Night.

From Bray Wyatt retaining his WWE Championship to Baron Corbin completely destroying the Intercontinental Champion, Smackdown proved to be an important show.

An injured champion

As for the Women's division, Smackdown has a new Champion in Naomi, who won her first title in WWE on Sunday night.

The new champion wasn't advertised to be competing on the show, but she did come to the ring for a one-on-one interview with Renee Young.

Young would make reference to the fact that Naomi was wearing a knee brace during the interview and questioned her about it.

It was then revealed that Naomi suffered an injury during her entrance at Elimination Chamber.

She would go on to explain how she finished her match without a problem and even got back to her hotel before her knee began to give her problems.

Naomi still vowed that it wouldn't impede her championship reign or impede her from taking the title into her hometown in two months at WrestleMania.

That wasn't enough to prevent the former champion Alexa Bliss from coming to the ring and issuing an ultimatum to the woman who beat her on Sunday.

Giving Naomi one week to grant her a title rematch, Bliss is now looking to spoil Naomi's dream of entering WrestleMania in Orlando as the Champion.

