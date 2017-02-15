Sunday night marked the return of the Elimination Chamber, but it also marked the first ever WWE Championship reign of Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt outlasted five other men inside the Elimination Chamber to win the title and officially begin the Era of Wyatt.

A course with no collision?

Wyatt winning the Championship came with some extra intrigue to it though as his servant and fellow Wyatt Family member Randy Orton is the current Royal Rumble winner.

Orton has his place in the WrestleMania main event confirmed, but with Wyatt as the champion, it brings about a very interesting question of loyalty.

Tuesday's episode of Smackdown went someway to answering that as Wyatt was forced to defend his championship against both John Cena and AJ Styles.

Wyatt came out on top despite an early ambush at the hands of his former Family Member Luke Harper.

It was after the match however, as the patriarch of the Wyatt Family celebrated, he would be confronted by his WrestleMania opponent.

Orton would come to the ring and declare that despite him being the Royal Rumble winner, he refuses to face him at WrestleMania.

News that was met with laughter form Wyatt, Orton would then drop to one knee in honour to his master.

Wyatt would claim that Orton now has the keys to the kingdom before both would celebrate as Smackdown went off the air.

With under two months to go until WrestleMania, a lot can still change but this is a situation that Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan took very little time in addressing.

A new Royal Rumble

Following Orton's shocking revelation on Smackdown, Bryan would make a big announcement on Talking Smack.

Bryan announced that on next week's episode of Smackdown, there will be a battle royal to declare a new number one contender to face Wyatt at WrestleMania.

Meanwhile for Randy Orton, Bryan claimed that since he can't force him to compete in the match, he has seemingly given up all rights he has as the Royal Rumble winner.

