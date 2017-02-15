Cavaliers win without Love; Raptors lose third straight; Cousins dominates Lakers

Raptors (32-24) 94, Bulls (27-29) 105

Jimmy Butler (19/2/12) notched a double-double as the Chicago Bulls condemned the Toronto Raptors to their third straight defeat. Doug McDermott (20/5/1) had a team-high for Chi-Town. Kyle Lowry (22/3/4) shot 8-17 from the field for the Raptors, DeMar DeRozan (18/5/3) struggled.

Cavaliers (38-16) 116, Timberwolves (21-35) 108

LeBron James (25/8/14) and Kyrie Irving (25/1/7) inspired the Cleveland Cavaliers to a win in their first game since the news of Kevin Love's knee injury. Channing Frye (21/10/1) had a big game in the starting five. Andrew Wiggins (41/3/2) had another huge outing against the team that drafted him, but he is still winless against the Cavs.

Kings (24-32) 97, Lakers (19-38) 96

DeMarcus Cousins (40/12/8) dominated all night, also notching two steals and a block at Staples Center. Lou Williams (29/1/5) had a team-high off the bench for the Lakers, but they struggled against the might of Boogie.