It doesn't happen very often but on the odd occasion Lionel Messi puts in a poor display, everyone knows about it.

Barcelona were completely blown away by Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie on Tuesday night and have a huge mountain to climb to stay in the competition.

Angel di Maria (2), Julian Draxler and Edinson Cavani each found the scoresheet to all but eliminate Luis Enrique's side at the halfway point of the tie.

Article continues below

On a night when all three of Barcelona's usually potent front line struggled to have an impact, it was Messi who bore the brunt of the criticism.

Rio Ferdinand told BT Sport after the game: "All night he was sloppy. He looked dejected and bereft of ideas, [but] he's human."

Article continues below

"He showed zero effort. No reaction all night," Gerrard added.

For one reason or another, Messi just couldn't get it together and he frequently cut a frustrated figure on the Parc des Princes pitch.

And just to make matters worse for the 29-year-old, a video has emerged on YouTube of his involvement in the game.

It's tricky to call it his highlights as such, given just how often he gave the ball away.

As you can see in the video below, almost every time Messi was in possession he was surrounded by at least two PSG players.

Sometimes, it doesn't matter how good you are, if you aren't afforded the time to put your head up and pick a pass, more often than not you'll get tackled - as Messi found out.

Over the 90 minutes, the winger made 37 passes with an accuracy of just 75.7%.

Messi was even somewhat responsible for PSG's second goal in the first half. He was dispossessed by Verratti inside his own half before Draxler was played through to score.

You might also notice that most of his 'highlights' are outside of the PSG box and according to Opta, last night was the first time in the Champions League this season where Messi didn't have a single touch in the opposition's box.

The Argentina international has started 2017 in superb form and has been particularly potent from free-kicks of late but even they weren't coming off for him (skip to 2:00).

It was certainly a game to forget for the 2015 Ballon d'Or winner but surely he won't be quite so poor when the two teams meet again in three weeks' time.

A 4-0 aggregate lead looks virtually impossible to overturn but if Barcelona can grab an early goal at the Camp Nou, who knows what can happen?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms