Watch: Video of Lionel Messi getting humiliated by Adrien Rabiot goes viral

It was a terrible night for Lionel Messi and co. in Paris.

While a two-legged tie against Paris Saint-Germain was always going to be tough for Luis Enrique’s side, they would have been confident of progressing into the quarter-finals nonetheless.

However, the Catalan club are now almost certainly out of the Champions League after being thrashed 4-0 by the Ligue 1 giants.

The fact that Arsenal - who face Bayern Munich in their last-16 clash - have a better chance of winning the competition, according to the bookmakers, pretty much sums up Barcelona’s predicament.

The terrible display from Barcelona is something we’ve rarely seen in recent years but the performance from their star man, Lionel Messi, is something we’ve maybe never seen.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner lost possession on countless occasions - most notably in the build-up to PSG’s second goal.

But being responsible for his side conceding a goal wasn’t even Messi’s most embarrassing moment.

A video is going viral on Twitter of PSG midfielder Adrien Rabbit humiliating him.

Messi has been ruining players his entire career by nutmegging them - we’re looking at you, James Milner - but he got a taste of his own medicine by the young Frenchman at the Parc des Princes.

Rabiot and Messi went in for a 50/50 but the 21-year-old got there first. He then performed a drag-back flick that went through Messi’s legs into the path of teammate Blaise Matuidi.

Messi then tried to win the ball back but the PSG players played it around him, leaving him chasing shadows.

Take a look at the brilliant moment below:

And, despite being one of the greatest players to have played the game, there were plenty of people that loved watching someone get their own back on Messi.

With Barcelona one point behind Real Madrid having played two matches more and on the brink of elimination in the Champions League, it looks set to be a very disappointing campaign for Messi and co.

At least they have the Copa del Rey final to look forward to in May when they take on Alaves.

But a solitary domestic cup victory simply won’t be enough to salvage their season.

