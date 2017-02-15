What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Messi.

Lionel Messi gets nutmegged by Adrien Rabiot - Twitter reacts

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It was a terrible night for Lionel Messi and co. in Paris.

While a two-legged tie against Paris Saint-Germain was always going to be tough for Luis Enrique’s side, they would have been confident of progressing into the quarter-finals nonetheless.

However, the Catalan club are now almost certainly out of the Champions League after being thrashed 4-0 by the Ligue 1 giants.

Article continues below

The fact that Arsenal - who face Bayern Munich in their last-16 clash - have a better chance of winning the competition, according to the bookmakers, pretty much sums up Barcelona’s predicament.

The terrible display from Barcelona is something we’ve rarely seen in recent years but the performance from their star man, Lionel Messi, is something we’ve maybe never seen.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Tom Brady makes shocking remark about his Super Bowl 51 performance

Tom Brady makes shocking remark about his Super Bowl 51 performance

The odd reason why Braun Strowman was recently chewed out by Vince McMahon

The odd reason why Braun Strowman was recently chewed out by Vince McMahon

Randy Orton makes incredible WrestleMania claim on Smackdown

Randy Orton makes incredible WrestleMania claim on Smackdown

Video: Lionel Messi's 'highlights' v PSG prove just how much he struggled

Video: Lionel Messi's 'highlights' v PSG prove just how much he struggled

Watch: Video of Lionel Messi getting humiliated by Adrien Rabiot goes viral

Watch: Video of Lionel Messi getting humiliated by Adrien Rabiot goes viral

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner lost possession on countless occasions - most notably in the build-up to PSG’s second goal.

But being responsible for his side conceding a goal wasn’t even Messi’s most embarrassing moment.

A video is going viral on Twitter of PSG midfielder Adrien Rabbit humiliating him.

FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BARCELONA

Messi has been ruining players his entire career by nutmegging them - we’re looking at you, James Milner - but he got a taste of his own medicine by the young Frenchman at the Parc des Princes.

Rabiot and Messi went in for a 50/50 but the 21-year-old got there first. He then performed a drag-back flick that went through Messi’s legs into the path of teammate Blaise Matuidi.

Messi then tried to win the ball back but the PSG players played it around him, leaving him chasing shadows.

Take a look at the brilliant moment below:

Messi gets nutmegged

And, despite being one of the greatest players to have played the game, there were plenty of people that loved watching someone get their own back on Messi.

Twitter went mental

Check out the best reaction:

With Barcelona one point behind Real Madrid having played two matches more and on the brink of elimination in the Champions League, it looks set to be a very disappointing campaign for Messi and co.

At least they have the Copa del Rey final to look forward to in May when they take on Alaves.

But a solitary domestic cup victory simply won’t be enough to salvage their season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Neymar
Angel di Maria
Angel di Maria
Edinson Cavani
Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League
Football
Paris Saint-Germain
Andres Iniesta
Barcelona
Luis Suarez

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again