When they discovered that they would be playing against Barcelona on February 14, you couldn’t blame Edinson Cavani and Angel di Maria for feeling a little peeved.

Not only was it Valentine’s Day but the pair were also celebrating their birthday with Di Maria turning 29 and Cavani reaching 30.

However, it turned out the be the greatest birthday they will ever have as they helped Paris Saint-Germain beat the La Liga giants 4-0 in their Champions League last-16 clash.

And Di Maria and Cavani had themselves a party on the pitch with the winger bagging a magnificent brace and the striker adding a fourth.

It was no doubt better than any Valentine’s or birthday they’ve ever experienced in their life so far.

But how do you celebrate beating one of the best sides’s in world 4-0 on your birthday?

By having a huge birthday cake with an almighty sparkler, of course.

A video has emerged of the PSG players in the dressing room after the match and Di Maria is holding what appears to be an extravagant chocolate cake.

The camera then pans to Cavani who is holding a slightly less extravagant cake - which looks like a Victoria Sponge but this can’t be confirmed. Neither the less, it also has a sparkler.

Take a look at the video below:

Of course, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar in Barcelona’s line-up, you can’t say that Luis Enrique’s side are definitely out of the Champions League.

But, a Di Maria or Cavani goal in three weeks’ time at Camp Nou would mean the Catalan club have to score six goals to stand any chance to progress to the quarter-finals.

PSG fans will just be hoping that their two players don’t scoff their entire cake ahead of the second-leg and that they're fully concented on finishing the job in Spain.

