In case you hadn't heard, last night Barcelona's Champions League hopes came crashing down as they were humbled 4-0 by PSG at the Parc Des Princes.

Julian Draxler, Edinson Cavani and an Angel di Maria brace condemned the Catalan giants to their joint worst defeat in the competition, delivering a hammer blow to Luis Enrique's future at the club.

Of course, the Spanish manager was not in a positive mood after being handed out a lesson in management by his adversary, Unai Emery.

After the game, this inferiority complex boiled over and lead Enrique to snap at the post-match reporters.

The Spaniard "accepts all responsibility" for the thrashing in which all of his players looked lost for ideas, even the great Lionel Messi.

Below is the three-minute interview, obviously it is in Spanish but the frustration translates into any language:

Part of the fiery interview has been translated as: "It seems you don't watch the game very well, because we changed from 4-3-3 to 4-5-1 during the game. But regardless, we could have done it perfectly, and you would have said the same.

"I'd like the same kind of treatment when we win, and the same personal treatment from yourself - I'd like you to maintain your line of questioning when we win, OK?"

Supposedly, Enrique had to be restrained by three members of his staff after attempting to go for Jordi Grau, the man giving the controversial interview.

The end of the road is certainly nearing for the Barca manager. Despite winning the treble in his first season, the former Roma boss has failed to build upon those hugely fruitful foundations.

Signings have failed to integrate properly and the style of play which has become synonymous with the club is slowly fading.

With European and league hope virtually extinguished by February, the hierarchy at the club will no doubt be checking their radars for a new manager.

