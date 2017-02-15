There are probably still quite a few Barcelona fans suffering from shock after witnessing what happened last night.

The last team to spank the Catalans 4-0 in the Champions League were Bayern Munich in 2013. You won't be surprised to recall the Germans actually went on to win it that year - potentially a very good omen for Paris Saint-Germain.

Unai Emery's side ripped apart Barcelona at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night to virtually knock out one of the pre-tournament favourites with the return leg still to play.

The Ligue 1 champions would have backed themselves to beat Barca on their own turf before the game but it's unlikely even they could have foreseen just how easily they would trample one of the most feared clubs in Europe.

For just the second time this season, Luis Enrique's men were unable to find the back of the net on an evening when all three of Barca's prolific forward trident were kept uncharacteristically quiet.

And the contrasting performances of the respective teams have been reflected in L'Equipe's post-match player ratings.

The French newspaper has deservedly awarded PSG's various key men with the top marks.

Angel di Maria celebrated his 29th birthday with a brace and duly received the joint highest rating of 9 with midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

There were four other PSG stars who picked up ratings of 8 meanwhile Emery was given a 9 for how he prepared his side for the encounter.

But, as you can see below, Barcelona's ratings are on the completely opposite end of the scale.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen arguably prevented the scoreline from becoming even more embarrassing with a series of impressive saves and therefore was the highest rated Barca player with 6.

But that's about as good as it gets for Enrique's men.

Five of the Catalans' starting XI were awarded a rating of just two - including Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

By their extremely high standards, both endured one of their worst performances in recent memory.

Messi, in particular, constantly gave the ball away - which proved costly for Julian Draxler's goal - over the course of 90 minutes and wasted the few opportunities he had to test Kevin Trapp from various free-kick situations.

Meanwhile, the visitors registered just one shot on target, which goes to show just how little Suarez was involved in proceedings.

Neymar did show a bit more willing than his teammates but struggled to put Thomas Meunier under any serious pressure, hence his rating of 3.

You might want to make a note of the date, February 14, 2017 - the day 'MSN' all flopped on the big occasion.

Barcelona are now all but out of the Champions League but still have a slim chance of catching Real Madrid in La Liga and are also in the Copa del Rey final.

Many more performances like last night, though, and Barca's season could very well crash and burn to an abrupt end.

