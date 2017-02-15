What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Floyd Mayweather responds to rumours of Conor McGregor superfight

Floyd Mayweather yesterday refuted claims that he would come out of retirement to face Conor McGregor in the ring.

The 39-year-old former world champion hung up his gloves after defeating Andre Berto in 2015, to finish his career undefeated with a 49-0 record.

Mayweather was reported to have been in talks with UFC legend McGregor's representatives over the Irishman swapping the octagon for the ring, but the American made his intentions, or lack thereof, clear on social media.

His statement read: "There seems to be several rumours floating around the media recently however, let the record show, there hasn't been any deals made in regards to a fight between myself and any other fighters.

"I am happily retired and enjoying life at this time. If any changes are to come, be sure that I will be the first to let the world to know."

He later posted a similar follow-up statement, with the addition that no deal had been reached with anyone on behalf of Mayweather either.

"Although there has been several rumors circulating thru media suggesting that I will have an upcoming fight, I'd like to set that record straight and state that there has been no deals made on my behalf in regards to a bout with any fighter at this time.

"I am happily retired and enjoying my life! Rest assured that if any changes come about, I will be the first to let the world know!"

This intervention by Mayweather quashed news coming out from the Nevada State Athletic Commission that "real discussions" between the "real players involved" had taken place.

In typical McGregor fashion, the Irishman has remained less coy on the matter - despite having five more bouts in the octagon left on his current contract with UFC - blasting Mayweather and his apparent reluctance:

"I'm going to go to Las Vegas, get my boxing license and then we see where the f*** Floyd's at.

"I have my eyes on one thing and that's Floyd Mayweather."

