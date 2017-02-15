Arsenal resume their Champions League campaign tonight with an extremely tough trip to the Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich.

Gunners fans had previously grown increasingly frustrated with the club finishing second in the group stages and usually resulting in a more difficult draw in the round of 16.

This year, though, Arsene Wenger's men were able to buck the trend by topping Group A and yet were still drawn to face one of the competition's big favourites in the form of Bayern.

Article continues below

Arsenal's recent record in the knockout stages is consistent, to say the least.

In the last six seasons, they have exited the competition at this very stage - usually because they have left themselves too much to do from the first leg.

Article continues below

While Wenger will be hoping his team have learnt from their mistakes ahead of tonight's clash, we've decided to take a look at the last starting XI to actually progress beyond the round of 16.

You have to go all the way back to 2010 when Arsenal produced a convincing display at the Emirates to beat Porto 5-0 and overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg.

And some Arsenal fans might need their jaw re-attaching after seeing the players who actually did it.

GK: Manuel Almunia

Largely a backup keeper during his time in north London, Almunia retired from playing in 2014 after a couple of seasons at Watford.

RB: Bacary Sagna

The French full-back spent seven years at Arsenal but jumped ship to Manchester City in 2014, where he is still a regular starter under Pep Guardiola today.

CB: Sol Campbell

A 36-year-old Campbell was in his second spell at the club and helped to glue the Gunners' back four together for the back end of the 2009/10 campaign. Has been retired since 2011 but would like to get into coaching.

CB: Thomas Vermaelen

The Belgian centre-back must be one of the unluckiest footballers around. Even during his time at Arsenal he was dogged by injuries. Now at Roma - on loan from Barcelona - Vermaelen has recently picked up a finger injury that has kept him out of action.

LB: Gael Clichy

Like Sagna, Clichy opted for a change of scene in order to win trophies and has been at the Etihad since 2011.

CM: Abou Diaby

Diaby is another ex-Arsenal ace who had had his career blighted by injury. Now at Marseille, his fitness problems have continued - the latest being ankle issue that required surgery in October.

CM: Alex Song

Song left Arsenal for Barcelona in 2012 but his career has seemingly gone downhill ever since. He spent two seasons on loan at West Ham before completing a permanent switch away from the Camp Nou last summer to Rubin Kazan.

CM: Tomas Rosicky

Just when you think all of Arsenal's injury-plagued players from the last decade have been and gone Rosicky pops up. The Czech international eventually ended his 10-year association with the Gunners last summer by joining Sparta Prague.

RM: Andrey Arshavin

Once one of the most highly rated players in Europe, Arshavin struggled to build upon an impressive Euro 2008. The Russian star now bizarrely turns out for Kairat in the Kazakhstan Premier League.

LM: Samir Nasri

Nasri is still not very popular amongst Gunners fans for the way he manufactured his exit in 2011. Following Guardiola's arrival this year, the Man City star is spending the season in sunny Sevilla.

ST: Nicklas Bendtner

Believe it or not but Bendtner actually hit a hat-trick in this game seven years ago - one of his few highlights in an Arsenal shirt. After two years in Germany the Dane is back in England with Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms