Carlos Sainz declared a likeness between Formula One's Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso to football superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi and Ronaldo's rivalry for the title of world's best player has been documented for the best part of a decade, with the pair taking it in turns in being the only recipients of the official award since 2008.

There is less certainty about who F1's best driving talent at present is, with the topic very much open to discussion - though Hamilton and Alonso are often the standout candidates in the eyes of many supporters and experts.

However, looking to other faces on the F1 circuit throws several names into the mix - with the obvious suggestion of Sebastian Vettel considered alongside Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen in also challenging for the title of world's best, unlike Messi and Ronaldo's dominance in football.

On the current grid, three drivers are right up there in terms of all-time race wins, with Hamilton 2nd on 53, Vettel 4th on 42, and Alonso 6th with 32.

Hamilton and Vettel are also third and fourth respectively with regards to all-time pole positions.

Despite this argument for a number of potential top dogs in F1, Toro Rosso's Sainz has no qualms about voicing his opinion on the matter.

"Hamilton is the Messi of F1 and Cristiano Ronaldo would be Fernando Alonso, although Cristiano wants [it all; to win and be the best]," Sainz is quoted as saying to Marca.

"Fernando also wants to [win], but not both."

The pair's rivalry stretches back to 2007, Hamilton's debut season in F1, when he and Alonso endured a tumultuous time as teammates at McLaren.

Despite continually being regarded as the best all-around F1 driver, Alonso has failed to add to his two championship titles since Hamilton joined the grid - with his explosive exit from McLaren after missing out on the 2007 title by one point further exacerbated by last-gasp failures in 2010 and 2012 with Ferrari.

Spaniard Sainz, who put childhood role model Alonso to the sword last season in USA, considers his fellow countryman as his toughest fight on the grid:

"If I have to say one would be Alonso. Fernando is a fighter and has so much experience, he's always more difficult than the others. He's an old dog who knows everything".

