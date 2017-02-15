Usain Bolt has no regrets about deciding to hang up his spikes later this year after claiming that he has achieved all his ambitions in athletics.

The undisputed legend of the sport will retire from sprinting in August at the World Championships in London - ending an illustrious career that has seen the Jamaican take his place at the top of the podium eight times at the Olympic Games.

"I've just done everything I wanted to do in the sport," Bolt is quoted as saying prior to being crowned Laureus' 'Sportsman of the Year' in Monaco.

Article continues below

"I asked (former U.S. sprinter) Michael Johnson the same question, 'why did you retire when you were on top?'. He said the same - he had done everything he had wanted to do in athletics so there was no reason to stay in the sport. Now I understand what he means."

The 30-year-old laid claim to a historic 'treble-treble', consisting of Olympic Golds in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m events - completed last summer in Rio - but was recently stripped of his relay victory in 2008 after teammate Nesta Carter failed a drug test that was reexamined.

Article continues below

Carter has since claimed that he will lodge an appeal at sport's Court of Arbitration.

Last week in Melbourne, Bolt led a team of global 'All Stars' to top spot at the first edition of the Nitro Athletics Series.

Running his first solo event of 2017 - the 150m sprint - Bolt claimed a relatively easy victory, afterward stating: "I just wanted to run and to be part of it, I had to take it easy because I wasn't at the level I would usually be. It was the first time I had competed at this time of the year."

Great Britain's Mo Farah and Andy Murray were also on the shortlist for the 'Sportsman of the Year' award.

After winning consecutive 5,000m and 10,000m titles in consecutive Olympics, Farah was in esteemed company alongside tennis' top-ranked player Murray - with the British pair joined by Cristiano Ronaldo and NBA superstars Stephen Curry and LeBron James also vying for the prize.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms