What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Athletics

Finishing on top: Bolt will retire later this year.

Usain Bolt comments on retirement and stepping away from athletics

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Usain Bolt has no regrets about deciding to hang up his spikes later this year after claiming that he has achieved all his ambitions in athletics.

The undisputed legend of the sport will retire from sprinting in August at the World Championships in London - ending an illustrious career that has seen the Jamaican take his place at the top of the podium eight times at the Olympic Games.

"I've just done everything I wanted to do in the sport," Bolt is quoted as saying prior to being crowned Laureus' 'Sportsman of the Year' in Monaco.

Article continues below

"I asked (former U.S. sprinter) Michael Johnson the same question, 'why did you retire when you were on top?'. He said the same - he had done everything he had wanted to do in athletics so there was no reason to stay in the sport. Now I understand what he means."

The 30-year-old laid claim to a historic 'treble-treble', consisting of Olympic Golds in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m events - completed last summer in Rio - but was recently stripped of his relay victory in 2008 after teammate Nesta Carter failed a drug test that was reexamined.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Tom Brady is charging fans insane fees for his autograph

Tom Brady is charging fans insane fees for his autograph

Randy Orton makes incredible WrestleMania claim on Smackdown

Randy Orton makes incredible WrestleMania claim on Smackdown

Smackdown superstar reveals injury they suffered at Elimination Chamber

Smackdown superstar reveals injury they suffered at Elimination Chamber

Watch: Video of Lionel Messi getting humiliated by Adrien Rabiot goes viral

Watch: Video of Lionel Messi getting humiliated by Adrien Rabiot goes viral

L'Equipe hand Messi and Suarez brutal player ratings for PSG 4-0 Barcelona

L'Equipe hand Messi and Suarez brutal player ratings for PSG 4-0 Barcelona

Carter has since claimed that he will lodge an appeal at sport's Court of Arbitration.

Last week in Melbourne, Bolt led a team of global 'All Stars' to top spot at the first edition of the Nitro Athletics Series.

Running his first solo event of 2017 - the 150m sprint - Bolt claimed a relatively easy victory, afterward stating: "I just wanted to run and to be part of it, I had to take it easy because I wasn't at the level I would usually be. It was the first time I had competed at this time of the year."

Winners Press Conference and Photocalls - 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards - Monaco

Great Britain's Mo Farah and Andy Murray were also on the shortlist for the 'Sportsman of the Year' award.

After winning consecutive 5,000m and 10,000m titles in consecutive Olympics, Farah was in esteemed company alongside tennis' top-ranked player Murray - with the British pair joined by Cristiano Ronaldo and NBA superstars Stephen Curry and LeBron James also vying for the prize.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Mo Farah
Olympics
Commonwealth Games
Athletics
Yohan Blake
Tyson Gay
Usain Bolt

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again