Haircuts have almost become an integral component in the modern game. The constant follicle changing by the likes of Paul Pogba and Mario Balotelli has become synonymous with the social media age of the game.

Well, in the United Arab Emirates, the football association (UAEFA) have a very differing view on what players should have on their head.

In fact, they have gone full dictator and declared that players must abide by ethical hair guidelines. Yes, you did just read that correctly, rules on how your hair should be presented on a football pitch.

Asamoah Gyan, the former Sunderland striker currently on loan at Dubai-based outfit Al-Ahli, is one of 46 players deemed to not have abided by the guidelines, as per BBC.

The strict Saudi rules ban players from having 'un-Islamic' haircuts and their club are then sent a warning letter if one of their players neglects the rule.

Match referees are the ones entrusted to judge whether someone sports a haircut which is seen as offensive.

Gyan, with his mohawk style hair and regular messages shaved on the side, is perhaps the perfect example to which the Saudi rule exempts.

Enforcing this law is supposed to prevent children copying the traits of footballers in one of the world's most religious areas.

A tad over the top right? Just imagine if Pogba decided to make the move to the Middle East, he'd never even grace the turf of a pitch.

However, the enforcing of the rule has come into question with one major flaw being discovered by Middle Eastern football website, Ahdaaf.

Al Wahda's Suhail Al-Mansoori was asked to chop his David Luiz-style mop but Asian footballer of the year, and UAE international, Omar Abdulrahman, who sported a similar style, was not given the same treatment.

It will be interesting to see what cut Gyan wears in his next fixture after what is a fiasco totally alien to us in the West.

