Eden Hazard and Michy Batshuayi.

Eden Hazard mocks Michy Batshuayi for terrible pass in FIFA skill game

It's all smiles at Chelsea at the moment.

While Sunday's 1-1 draw away to Burnley was far from ideal, the Blues remain top of the table on 60 points and with a sizeable lead over the chasing pack.

Manchester City, who beat Bournemouth 2-0 on Monday, are their closest challengers in second, while Tottenham and Arsenal are both 10 points behind in third and fourth respectively.

Antonio Conte has worked wonders since taking over last summer, with the likes of Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante and David Luiz all thriving under the Italian.

Last season saw Chelsea's players struggle both in front of goal and defensively, but this time around they've been superb in all areas of the pitch.

But how good are they when it comes to playing real life FIFA skill games?

In a collaboration with EA Sports, Hazard and co. took part in a passing challenge whereby they tried to kick the ball into black containers some 20-25 metres away.

And one player was pretty terrible at it: Michy Batshuayi.

FBL-ENG-LCUP-CHELSEA-BRISTOL ROVERS

Not only was the Belgian picked last by countryman Thibaut Courtois, but he embarrassed himself with a truly awful attempt (see below at 0:30).

Batshuayi completely miskicked the ball and watched it sail way wide of the mark, which prompted a hilarious response from Hazard.

Check out Batshuayi's fail and Hazard's reaction for yourselves.

CHELSEA TAKE ON FIFA 17 SKILL GAME

After watching Batshuayi's terrible effort, Hazard stopped himself from bursting with laughter before shouting at David Luiz: "David, I cannot change you for Michy?"

If only that was allowed, with Luiz later showing off his passing ability by finding one of the black containers with his first attempt (see at 1:48).

While Batshuayi is dispensable under Conte, it's Hazard who has become the Italian's most prized asset this season.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-CHELSEA

Ten goals and three assists in 24 league games is a superb return and one that only adds to the fact Conte would never consider selling him.

"I'm not very good to put a price on a player," he said recently, per the Independent. "I think Eden, for sure, is a great player. A top player. He's in a level very high.

"But I don't see the problem, because we don't want to sell him. He hasn't a price now."

