Steven Gerrard may not have won a Premier League title at Liverpool but that doesn't mean he probably didn't deserve one.

Everyone knows the story how the Anfield hero let his best chance of lifting the trophy slip right through his fingers against Chelsea on that fateful day in 2014.

It's a moment that probably still haunts him today and yet Gerrard can still look back on his career in the Premier League with great pride.

More often than not, he would single-handedly drag his side through the trenches and out the other side with three more points to their names.

But it would be foolish to completely write off his teammates, some of them were pretty special too.

One man certainly made a bigger impression on Stevie G than most, though.

Although Gerrard has recently returned to the club in a youth coaching capacity, he is still on regular punditry duty for BT Sport.

And, during last night's coverage of PSG-Barcelona, the former Liverpool captain sang the praises of Luis Suarez.

The Uruguayan became one of the best forwards in the world during his spell at Anfield and Gerrard revealed he was 'an absolute dream to play with'.

"He’s relentless – that’s the word to sum him up. He scores great goals, all type of goals, he creates out of nothing," Gerrard said, as per the Liverpool Echo.

"He occupies the whole back four by himself. He was an absolute dream to play with. He was always on the move so that you could pick him out. Just a phenomenal footballer.

"He’s gone to another level since he moved to Barcelona with his goal and assist return."

After missing out on the title in 2014, Suarez was snapped by Barcelona, where he has enjoyed success both in La Liga and Europe.

But Gerrard thinks there would have been a good chance of Liverpool winning the Premier League had the Uruguayan stayed on.

He added: "There’s so many good teams in the Premier League but he would have given Liverpool a better chance.

"You’re guaranteed goals, assists, he just causes every opposition problems and creates a lot of space for the players around him."

Typically, after speaking so highly about him pre-match, Suarez went on to have one of his worst performances in a Barca shirt on Tuesday night.

Luis Enrique's men were thrashed 4-0 by PSG in the first leg of their round of 16 clash and face the very serious possibility of crashing out of the Champions League at the first knockout stage.

