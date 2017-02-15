Promoter Eddie Hearn has claimed that Kell Brook's defence of his IBF belt against Errol Spence Jr carries a much greater degree of risk than an all-British bout with Amir Khan.

Brook agreed to face Spence Jr on May 27 in Sheffield at Bramall Lane, in defending his IBF title.

'The Special One' targeted a bout with Spence Jr after protracted discussions over a much-anticipated Khan fight collapsed.

However, Hearn claims that the challenge the American poses is "five times tougher" than the one Khan does.

Speaking to Sky Sports News HQ, Hearn said: "The Amir Khan fight was there on a plate.

"Let me tell you, this fight is five times tougher than Amir Khan, and this isn't really about the money for Kell Brook.

"He has been called out that he would duck this fight against Errol Spence, particularly by Amir Khan, and he says no, that's not my style, I'm fighting Errol Spence in front of my people. I'm going to defend my belt with pride and honour."

Khan previously stated that his meeting with Brook could still happen - if Spence Jr is successfully dispatched - but Hearn remains adamant that Brook is wasting time in the short career of boxing in waiting for a deal to be thrashed out with Khan.

"I think at Kell's age in his career, he's really in his prime now, we cannot wait around for time wasters.

"Amir Khan has talked and talked and talked. He's tried to make a deal and priced himself out of the fight because he doesn't want to lose to Kell Brook.

"Khan is a very good fighter, but he knows he will get beaten by Brook and when he gets knocked out by Brook that's the end of it. We have been waiting a long time for this fight and we can't base our career around him.

"I believe and Kell believes that beating Spence will make him stand out as the No 1 fighter in the division, and then I still don't think Amir Khan will want it because something in his head does not want to enter the ring with Kell Brook. We have to move on and we must not deal with time wasters."

Spence Jr, who has an unbeaten record up until now, faces the prospect of having to fight football fan Brook at the home of the latter's lifelong club Sheffield United.

"Now we are finalising the date and the venue. Bramall Lane is, of course, the preferred option, we're in talks with the club, and we think we'll get a positive solution," Hearn explained.

"I think May 27 at the moment is the favourite date and over the next few days we'll be meeting with the club, and also the council as well to try and get this dream fight booked in for Kell. It's a dream of his to box at Bramall Lane and I think this is the perfect fight to do it."

