For a while now, warrior-like midfielder Arturo Vidal has been linked with a move to Chelsea; a reunion with former Juventus boss, Antonio Conte, has been the primary instigator in many of the rumours.

The Chilean, currently with Bayern Munich, has established himself as one of the finest players in the world, winning back-to-back Copa Americas with the national side alongside five league titles in Italy and Germany.

However, despite the presence of his former Italian mentor at Stamford Bridge, Vidal states that he has no reason to depart the German giants in favour of a move to the Premier League.

Asked about the reports, the 29-year-old told SportBild, as per Daily Mail: "These are just rumours that are emerging quickly. After all, I played four very successful years under coach Conte at Juventus.

"But there is no reason for me to leave Bayern. I wear this jersey with pride. I feel happy, my wife feels happy, and the children are happy. And I still have big goals in Munich."

After putting the rumours of him departing Bavaria to bed, Vidal the turned his attention to Bayern's crunch last-16 Champions League match against Arsenal.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have not been at their dynamic best this season, but the fear factor that comes with the club is still present and the last time the two met at the Allianz Arena, Bayern ran out 5-1 winners.

Vidal is yet to add the Europe's elite competition to his trophy repertoire and is keen for success in the tournament this year.

He continued: "We do not need a warrior against Arsenal – we need 11 warriors. We want to show that we are one of the best teams in the world and we want to win this Champions League. I want to keep this cup in my hands."

The Chilean international has become a first-choice in the Bayern midfield this season alongside Thiago Alcantara and Xabi Alonso and it seems as if the German club are still his chosen destination for the foreseeable future.

