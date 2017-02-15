PSG played Barcelona at their own game for Angel Di Maria's second goal

What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Barcelona... Where on earth did that come from?

Unai Emery's side were probably expecting a really tough game when they hosted Barca at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night, yet it was anything but.

Goals from Angel Di Maria (2), Julian Draxler and Edinson Cavani gave PSG an unassailable lead heading into the second leg and subjected their opponents to humiliation.

Indeed, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar were all dreadful and, having failed to hit the target even once, offered very little going forward.

It was former Real Madrid winger Di Maria who broke the deadlock with a sumptuous free-kick in the 18th minute, with Draxler adding a second just before half-time.

Di Maria then bagged his second of the night with a wonderful strike before Cavani completed the rout with 18 minutes remaining.

But while Di Maria's free-kick opener stole headlines, it was his second goal in the 55th minute that was arguably the game's standout moment.

In a sweeping attacking move that carved open Barcelona's midfield in just four passes, PSG played their opponents at their own game with some brilliant one-touch football.

And when the ball eventually landed at Di Maria's feet, he dropped his shoulder - just like Messi would - before finding the top-left corner from 25 yards. See below for the 29-year-old's screamer.

BARCA GET BARCA'D

From Draxler's back-heeled flick, to Blaise Matuidi's turn and Marco Verratti's surging run, PSG breezed past their opponents' midfield as if it wasn't even there.

It was the kind of incisive football Barcelona have become famous for, so it was strange to see them on the receiving end of it for once.

Better still for Di Maria was that the win came on his birthday, though he claims there is still work to be done in the second leg.

TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BARCELONA

"To do that on my birthday was incredible," he said, per ESPN. "As the coach requested, we produced the perfect performance.

"As I have said before, I made the most of the Christmas holidays to be with my family and since 2017 started, things have improved from the first half of the season.

"To qualify, we will need to produce a similar performance. We scored four goals but they could easily do the same in the return leg."



