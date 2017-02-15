What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Paul Merson makes controversial comment about Arsene Wenger - Arsenal fans react

Paul Merson is famed for making the odd quote which attracts criticism from the masses. In recent weeks, the Gillette Soccer Saturday favourite has been targeting his former club Arsenal with tirades of criticism.

Arsene Wenger's position at the club has also come under scrutiny in recent weeks with many suggesting that the Frenchman should finally part ways with the role he has become synonymous with.

Merson, in his typical fashion, has further stirred the boiling cauldron of criticism by making a statement which will certainly not go down well with the Arsenal faithful.

Speaking on TalkSport, Merse's point can be watched below:

The 30-second rant states that the former Gunners player believes ex-Spurs manager Harry Redknapp was a superior tactician to Wenger.

The comment has, of course, attracted significant Twitter traffic with many questioning the logic behind the argument.

So there you have it, another social media storm directed at one of football's unorthodox pundits. Merson's views are viewed as 'old-school' and as such, he is regularly targeted by the masses and most of the time, this is justified.

This point seems to be the former Walsall manager simply trying to attract an audience, making comments that he knows, deep down, will provoke the online community.

However, football is all about debate and without it, we lose a precious side to the beautiful game.

Thierry Henry

