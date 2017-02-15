A major hurdle has been cleared in regards to the much touted Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight.

Despite McGregor not having a fighting license in the state of Nevada, the commission's executive director Bob Bennet said that obstacle would not stand in the way of the fight taking place.

Bennet told USA Today: "That's certainly a fight that we would approve and have in Vegas.

Article continues below

"Who wouldn't want to regulate the best two fighters at 150 points in their respective unarmed combat fields, they are both phenomenal fighters."

The proposed fight brings many discussion points to the table with age and experience being a couple of the more pertinent areas.

Article continues below

Mayweather will go into any proposed fight as the red-hot favourite in terms of his boxing nous, while McGregor will clearly have the younger legs with the Irishman at 28-years-old being 12 years Mayweather's junior.

Both fighters will see this area as a key strength.

Mayweather will rightly point to the "been there done that" factor and will use his overall experience in the ring to his advantage.

Being the younger fighter, McGregor would feel confident the longer the contest goes. It is just one element that whets the appetite for all fight fans across the world.

McGregor is awaiting a fresh hearing with the commission in regards to throwing a bottle at Nate Diaz in the press conference for UFC 202 last August.

The Irish UFC champion was originally fined $75,000 and made to film an anti-bullying video, but McGregor disagreed with the punishment and refused to pay the fine as he felt it was too harsh.

He was therefore denied a fighting license in December.

The commission is set to discuss his request on March 22, and if he gets a positive verdict, it will pave the way for McGregor to apply for his license.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms