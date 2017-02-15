Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang produced a contender for worst penalty of the season during Borussia Dortmund's 1-0 defeat against Benfica on Tuesday night.

With Thomas Tuchel's side behind in the 58th minute, a handball inside Benfica's penalty area saw the referee point to the spot.

Up stepped Aubameyang - who has 21 goals this season - to level the scores but instead of finding the back of the net, he humiliated himself with an awful attempt.

The Gabon international shot straight at goalkeeper Ederson, who stood his ground and parried the ball away to safety.

See below for a video of Aubameyang's poor effort.

AUBAMEYANG HUMILIATED

Aubameyang was substituted four minutes after his penalty miss, though Tuchel claims it was because the Gabonese looked tired after the recent African Cup of Nations.

"Aubameyang is not fully fit after the African Nations Cup," he said, per the Mirror, "and his body language did not suggest that he would do better after giving away the penalty.

"I don't think he had a problem with the substitution."

However, while Aubameyang might not have had a problem with being taken off, Tuchel will definitely have a problem with his penalty miss.

That's because, as revealed by ESPN's Paul Carr on Twitter, the fact Aubameyang missed wasn't overly surprising.

In the tweet below, Carr explains how the Dortmund striker has placed each of his last four penalties (including Tuesday's) down the middle, missing two and scoring two.

As a result, if Ederson did his homework, predicting where Aubameyang would put his penalty was pretty obvious.

It was a pretty daft mistake from Aubameyang in truth. Professional goalkeepers do their research and that should have prompted the 27-year-old to alter his approach.

Had he gone either side of Ederson, Dortmund might have secured a draw and given themselves a good chance of progressing into the quarter-finals.

