Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cricket

The future of English cricket.

England's new leadership duo want the fans to fall in love with cricket again

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

An exciting new era for English cricket begins following the unveiling of star batsman Joe Root as captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes as his deputy.

The youthful duo are aiming to bring a fresh approach to the game which they hope will not only bring wins but also be able to connect with their supporters yet again.

Stokes, 25, told Sky Sports. "We need people to fall in love with the game again.

Article continues below

"We need to win but also want to perform in a manner that makes fans want to come and watch us.

England was seen as a "dour" and "conservative" side under Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss before him who too often was happy to let the game drift along and accept a draw rather than make a brave call for victory.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Tom Brady is charging fans insane fees for his autograph

Tom Brady is charging fans insane fees for his autograph

Randy Orton makes incredible WrestleMania claim on Smackdown

Randy Orton makes incredible WrestleMania claim on Smackdown

Smackdown superstar reveals injury they suffered at Elimination Chamber

Smackdown superstar reveals injury they suffered at Elimination Chamber

Watch: Video of Lionel Messi getting humiliated by Adrien Rabiot goes viral

Watch: Video of Lionel Messi getting humiliated by Adrien Rabiot goes viral

L'Equipe hand Messi and Suarez brutal player ratings for PSG 4-0 Barcelona

L'Equipe hand Messi and Suarez brutal player ratings for PSG 4-0 Barcelona

While those sides did have some notable successes, it lacked the personality to bring those supporters on the periphery of the game to come and watch for themselves.

Some saw the age of Root, 26, as too young for such a key role in England cricket, but Stokes was not one of them.

"I've always believed Rooty was going to be captain.

"He is the right and best choice for the role and as a close mate I couldn't be more pleased for him."

CRICKET-BAN-ENG

Stokes, the combative all-rounder whose raw passion for the contest is one of his major strengths is also honoured to be given the role of Root's deputy,

"It's a real honour and its also recognition from the top people at the ECB.

"Everything I do is to win and being vice-captain won't change me as a person or a player.

"I want to be involved in all areas of the game, whether it is scoring the winning runs or taking the final wicket."

CRICKET-BAN-ENG

The new pair's first Test series will be against South Africa before they then take on West Indies.

Root and Stokes will then take their team to Australia for the Ashes where they will look to banish painful memories from four years ago where they lost 5-0.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Kevin Pietersen
Australia cricket
Cricket
England cricket
The Ashes
Joe Root
T20

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again