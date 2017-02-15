An exciting new era for English cricket begins following the unveiling of star batsman Joe Root as captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes as his deputy.

The youthful duo are aiming to bring a fresh approach to the game which they hope will not only bring wins but also be able to connect with their supporters yet again.

Stokes, 25, told Sky Sports. "We need people to fall in love with the game again.

"We need to win but also want to perform in a manner that makes fans want to come and watch us.

England was seen as a "dour" and "conservative" side under Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss before him who too often was happy to let the game drift along and accept a draw rather than make a brave call for victory.

While those sides did have some notable successes, it lacked the personality to bring those supporters on the periphery of the game to come and watch for themselves.

Some saw the age of Root, 26, as too young for such a key role in England cricket, but Stokes was not one of them.

"I've always believed Rooty was going to be captain.

"He is the right and best choice for the role and as a close mate I couldn't be more pleased for him."

Stokes, the combative all-rounder whose raw passion for the contest is one of his major strengths is also honoured to be given the role of Root's deputy,

"It's a real honour and its also recognition from the top people at the ECB.

"Everything I do is to win and being vice-captain won't change me as a person or a player.

"I want to be involved in all areas of the game, whether it is scoring the winning runs or taking the final wicket."

The new pair's first Test series will be against South Africa before they then take on West Indies.

Root and Stokes will then take their team to Australia for the Ashes where they will look to banish painful memories from four years ago where they lost 5-0.

