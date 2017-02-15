The "will they or won't they?" drama surrounding a potential mega-fight between UFC star Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather kicked into overdrive on Tuesday, when it was reported that a deal was imminent.

However, Mayweather responded to the rumors on Tuesday night on Twitter, saying he was enjoying his retirement:

That tweet seemingly put a stop to all the momentum the potential big-time boxing match had built up, casting McGregor vs. Mayweather's future into doubt.

However, McGregor has never been one to let things go without a fight, so of course he had something to say about Mayweather's tweet, issuing the savage response seen below:

McGregor posted a follow-up tweet where he called Las Vegas "my city," a move that surely angered Mayweather and his people.

Mayweather then further fanned the flames of the rivalry by responding to McGregor's tweet, telling the UFC star to take care of his business in his own sport before trying to get a deal in place for the super-fight:

McGregor seemingly has a lot of business to attend to while he's in Las Vegas. The UFC headquarters are in Vegas and McGregor also needs to meet with the Nevada Sports Commission if he wants to get his boxing license for the state.

However, if and when McGregor has taken care of everything on his checklist, it at least appears Mayweather is still open to the bout.

Trolling the legendary boxer on Twitter is, of course, a good way for McGregor to make sure he stays on the undefeated fighter's radar.

