CM Punk might still be a part of the UFC roster and is currently pursuing a mixed martial arts career, but he just can’t stay away from the WWE for too long.

Fans have been wondering if a potential CM Punk return could be in the works somewhere down the line even though chances of that are slim at the moment.

Bridges were burned during Punk’s exit from the company and it would take a great deal of effort from both sides to repair the damage to that relationship.

The former WWE champion isn’t helping matters when he’s still on social media taking shots at the talent that is still with his former employer.

Curt Hawkins took a minute to clown Zack Ryder’s Instagram story and kick a fellow Smackdown superstar while he was recovering from an injury.

Punk saw that disrespect and quickly put a stop to all of the hating by firing back about the quality of Hawkins’ Twitter account.

That seemed to be an effective end to all of the possible bickering with a haymaker from the former champion who seems to respect Ryder a bit more than the rest of the current WWE crop of performers.

UFC is going through a bit of a crunch as their latest Pay-Per-View event had a mixed reception and some of the company’s biggest stars are in flux with respect to their contracts.

Brock Lesnar just retired from the UFC, which may open up more of the spotlight for his fellow former WWE performer as he tries to carve out a lane in MMA.

All of that together is going to make a prospective reunion between wrestling fans and Punk very difficult, but at least they will still have his Twitter to scratch that itch.

