Kevin Durant.

Watch: Angry Kevin Durant calls out Nuggets fan after lopsided loss

It's not often that the Golden State Warriors are embarrassed like they were in Denver against the Nuggets on Monday night.

In the blowout 132-110 home victory, the Nuggets knocked down an NBA-record 24 three-pointers, dropping the Warriors to 46-9 on the season in the process.

Currently, the Nuggets sport a record of 25-30, good for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoff race, which one Denver supporter made sure to point out following the game.

However, Kevin Durant wasn't in the mood for heckling after the loss, responding harshly to the fan's "See you in the playoffs!" remark in the video below, saying "Yeah, we'll sweep your ass!":

If the season ended today, the Nuggets and Warriors would meet up in the No. 1 vs. No. 8 first-round matchup, so it's not too farfetched to imagine a playoff series between the two squads.

Golden State Warriors v Oklahoma City Thunder

The Warriors are 2-1 against the Nuggets so far this season, but Monday night's loss shows that Denver is not exactly an easy matchup for Golden State. While the Warriors would certainly be favored in a playoff series against the Nuggets, Durant may not be able to deliver on his sweep claim.

The two teams don't meet again in the regular season, so the budding rivalry will have a couple of months to cool off before a potential playoff matchup. Still, if any team can go shot-for-shot from behind the arc with the Warriors, it's clearly the Nuggets, which could cause problems for Durant and his teammates on the road to the NBA Finals.

Topics:
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Denver Nuggets
Northwest Division
Stephen Curry
Draymond Green
NBA Playoffs
Klay Thompson
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder

