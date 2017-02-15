Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi produced poor reaction to giving ball away for PSG's second goal

Lionel Messi's 2/10 rating in L'Equipe just about sums up how poor he was against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

On so many occasions at the Parc des Princes was the Argentine uncharacteristically dispossessed and unable to play a final pass.

Indeed, zero touches in the opposition's box and zero shots on goal represented a woeful return from the Barcelona magician.

The most alarming statistic, though, was Messi losing the ball on 18 occasions against PSG, with one moment proving particularly costly.

In the 40th minute, with Barca 1-0 down, Messi received the ball from Gerard Pique but was quickly dispossessed by Adrien Rabiot in the middle of the park.

PSG then counter-attacked and ended up scoring through Julian Draxler, who fired past Marc Andre ter Stegan to make it 2-0.

It was a sloppy goal for Barcelona to concede on the whole, yet Messi somehow escaped criticism for his poor reaction to losing the ball in the build-up.

In the footage below at 1:24, the Argentina captain literally gave up after being dispossessed by Rabiot and just strolled back, rather than helping his teammates win back the ball.

LAZY MESSI

Barely anyone noticed Messi's moment of utter laziness, though one eagle-eyed fan did take note and labelled his reaction as "abysmal".

Messi and co. must improve if they're to have any chance of recovering against PSG in the second leg, but Neymar claims it's "practically impossible".

He said after the game, per ESPN: "PSG deserve credit. They were great throughout the game, took their chances and were good at getting into our box.

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

"Now we need to think about the next game, see what we can do and try to turn it around. It will be really difficult, practically impossible - but we can't give up.

"It will be tough to prepare. We're four goals behind... I don't think I've ever been in this situation. All I can to do is give my maximum and help try and turn it around.

"It was an abnormal game for us. That hardly ever happens to us."

Topics:
La Liga
Real Madrid
Football
Barcelona

