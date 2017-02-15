Valtteri Bottas confident Lewis Hamilton is beatable

One thing is for certain, new Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas is not lacking in confidence which in itself is half the battle to become a Formula One champion.

The 27-year-old, who is yet to win a race from 77 starts, told Sky Sports that Nico Rosberg's 2016 championship win showed him that anything is possible.

"I feel it is possible and Nico beating Lewis (last year) showed that.

Article continues below

"I am not here to be second place or below, and I know it will be a big challenge going up against Lewis, but I also see it as a major opportunity."

The challenge that Bottas faces is a daunting one.

Article continues below

Hamilton, who is widely already seen as one of fiercest competitors on the F1 circuit, would have been stung by last year's disappointment in losing the title to his teammate.

He had never lost a title to a teammate previously and had only been beaten by a teammate over a season once prior to 2016.

While Bottas is talking confidently, he also greatly admires the achievements of his English teammate.

"I really respect what he has done with his career with his title wins and race wins.

"I am yet to win a race so I have a lot to prove but everything is still ahead of me."

It shapes as being an interesting battle between the two drivers this year, but win or lose, Bottas will be learning from a very good teacher in Hamilton.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms