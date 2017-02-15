The Attitude Era of WWE wrestling still holds a special place in the hearts of many fans as they remember a much different time in WWE history.

The Rock, Triple H and Stone Cold Steve Austin all played a role in the massive success of the late 1990s and early 2000s for the company.

WWE female superstars, back then they were Divas, also were heavily influential of the booming interest in the sport during that period.

Performers like Trish Stratus, Sable, Jaqueline and Lita all increased interest in the women’s division and took their corner of the promotion to new heights.

It should come as no surprise that current WWE producers would want to remind fans of that time and they had a plan to do just that with the talent at the company now.

ProWrestlingSheet reports that Emma’s recent “Emmalina” gimmick was dropped because the management thought that she couldn’t perform the character in the way that they wanted it done.

In their plans for “Emmalina”, the producers were shooting for performances like Sable and The Kat had during the Attitude Era and Emma just wasn’t committed to the role.

Fans from that time would be disappointed because both of those ladies were hugely entertaining during their time with the WWE, but there is hope for more performances like that in the future.

The producers have not ruled out bringing that gimmick back for another performer at some point so there will still be Attitude influenced characters down the road.

