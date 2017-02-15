Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Vince McMahon.

WWE dropped highly anticipated throwback gimmick because of superstar's commitment

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Attitude Era of WWE wrestling still holds a special place in the hearts of many fans as they remember a much different time in WWE history.

The Rock, Triple H and Stone Cold Steve Austin all played a role in the massive success of the late 1990s and early 2000s for the company.

WWE female superstars, back then they were Divas, also were heavily influential of the booming interest in the sport during that period.

Article continues below

Performers like Trish Stratus, Sable, Jaqueline and Lita all increased interest in the women’s division and took their corner of the promotion to new heights.

It should come as no surprise that current WWE producers would want to remind fans of that time and they had a plan to do just that with the talent at the company now.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Tom Brady is charging fans insane fees for his autograph

Tom Brady is charging fans insane fees for his autograph

CM Punk owns current WWE superstar with simple two-word tweet

CM Punk owns current WWE superstar with simple two-word tweet

Randy Orton makes incredible WrestleMania claim on Smackdown

Randy Orton makes incredible WrestleMania claim on Smackdown

Watch: Video of Lionel Messi getting humiliated by Adrien Rabiot goes viral

Watch: Video of Lionel Messi getting humiliated by Adrien Rabiot goes viral

L'Equipe hand Messi and Suarez brutal player ratings for PSG 4-0 Barcelona

L'Equipe hand Messi and Suarez brutal player ratings for PSG 4-0 Barcelona

ProWrestlingSheet reports that Emma’s recent “Emmalina” gimmick was dropped because the management thought that she couldn’t perform the character in the way that they wanted it done.

In their plans for “Emmalina”, the producers were shooting for performances like Sable and The Kat had during the Attitude Era and Emma just wasn’t committed to the role.

Fans from that time would be disappointed because both of those ladies were hugely entertaining during their time with the WWE, but there is hope for more performances like that in the future.

The producers have not ruled out bringing that gimmick back for another performer at some point so there will still be Attitude influenced characters down the road.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
WWE 2K

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again