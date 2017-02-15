Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

This is going to be a big fight.

Video: Preview for upcoming Haye v Bellew documentary 'The Gloves Are Off'

David Haye vs Tony Bellew is fast approaching, with the two entering the ring on March 4.

To build up the hype, Sky Sports will be airing a documentary about the pair on February 26 at 7pm.

Titled 'Haye v Bellew: The Gloves Are Off', the Sky Sports' produced documentary puts the two fierce rivals in the same room as each other, and it looks like their debates won't stay very friendly.

You can watch the preview further down this article.

There are some classic lines thrown into the preview, too.

Haye says that he "loves looking at his [Bellew's] annoying face, knowing that on March 4, I'm gonna get to cave it in."

Bellew then claims that "there's only one world champion sitting at this table," and it's not David Haye.

It's promising to be an entertaining watch, especially considering these two's feisty history. 'The Gloves Are Off' is going to get heated.

Haye vs Bellew will be a great fight if this sneak peek of the upcoming documentary is anything to be believed.

There is no love lost between the two, with them almost coming to blows after a Bellew fight last year once the Liverpudlian spotted Haye in the crowd.

The fight between them will be quite something. A culmination of the pair's aggressive rivalry that has built up over the years. Who knows what way it will go? The smart money's on David Haye, who has been in imperious form since his return from retirement, but in grudge matches such as these, form goes out of the window.

All we know is to prepare for something big. There will be fireworks on March 4. Both fighters hit hard and enjoy knocking their opponents out. Not one for the faint-of-heart.

If you're struggling to hold in your excitement for the fight, Sky Sports has you covered with their documentary 'The Gloves Are Off', airing on Sky Sports 1, February 26 at 7pm.

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing
Tony Bellew

