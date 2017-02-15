The Cleveland Cavaliers got some bad news on Tuesday when star forward Kevin Love had surgery on his left knee, which will cause him to miss about six weeks of action.

Already without guard J.R. Smith, who is dealing with a thumb injury, the latest blow involving Love will be a tough one for the Cavs to handle.

However, when one door closes, another one opens, so Cleveland has a chance to emerge from this difficult time as a better team.

Replacing Love's double-double production - 20 points and 11.1 rebounds per game - won't be easy, but the Cavaliers have no choice at this point.

If they can handle the next six weeks and maintain their No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, they'll be nearly unstoppable in the playoffs when Smith and Love are back in action. That said, here are a couple of reasons Love's injury won't ruin the Cavaliers title-defending season:

It gives other players a chance to step up

The player who stands to benefit the most from Love's injury is newly signed forward Derrick Williams, who is currently on a 10-day contract with the team.

Williams has performed well in his brief tenure with the Cavs and LeBron James would like him to stick around, so it seems likely that he'll be with the squad through the end of the year at this point.

However, Love's injury also gives players like Channing Frye and Kyle Korver a chance to get important minutes on the court with LeBron and Kyrie Irving, which will be valuable come playoff time.

Having those players feeling confident and feeling like important parts of the team will give the Cavs a lethal squad with a deep bench and lots of scoring options that will be a tough matchup for whoever they face in the playoffs.

They won't have to show their hand to playoff opponents

On Wednesday night, the Cavs will host the Indiana Pacers in their final game before the All-Star break. Following that much-needed rest for James and Irving, Cleveland hosts the Knicks, Bulls and Bucks to close out February.

From there, though, things get tougher, as March has the Cavs traveling to play the Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks and red-hot Miami Heat.

With the Hawks and Celtics looming as potential playoff opponents, not having a full squad will benefit the Cavs in a way. Though they might lose to the Celtics in Boston on March 1, the Celtics won't be able to use that game tape to prepare for a potential Eastern Conference finals matchup.

Since Smith has only played 21 games this year and since Korver and Williams only recently were added to the mix, no one really knows how the Cavaliers will look when they are able to use their full roster.

Smith and Love are talented enough that they'll be able to work themselves back in the mix in no time at all when they get healthy, which should strike fear into the hearts of the rest of the Eastern Conference.