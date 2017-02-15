Ahead of the clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday night, BT Sport host Gary Lineker asked Rio Ferdinand, Steven Gerrard and Glenn Hoddle which team they thought would win this season’s Champions League.

All three of them said the same thing: ‘Barcelona’.

Although their Round of 16 tie against PSG looked tough on paper, the majority of people thought Barça had enough quality - particularly with their formidable front three - to win over two legs.

Very few people envisaged what happened during Tuesday’s first leg in Paris.

Luis Enrique’s side were torn apart in the French capital. If anything, PSG’s 4-0 win flattered the visitors, who now require a miracle at the Camp Nou in order to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Griezmann's pre-match prediction

Before the match, Antoine Griezmann stuck his neck on the line with an attempt to predict the correct score, including the goalscorers.

“Paris - Barca? 1 - 1?” the Atletico Madrid forward tweeted, “Cavani and Messi?”.

Griezmann posted a follow-up tweet

Griezmann, like the rest of us, got his prediction spectacularly wide of the mark - although he did correctly predict that Edinson Cavani would get himself on the scoresheet.

Immediately after the match, Griezmann then produced a typically amusing follow-up tweet.

The 25-year-old added: “I was not far away🙈🙈“

Don’t worry, Antoine, you certainly weren’t alone with your inaccurate prediction and at least you didn’t tip Barcelona to win the match.

Barcelona now 40/1 to win the Champions League

Following their joint-heaviest defeat in European competition, Barça have now drifted out to 40/1 to win this season’s Champions League title.

Bayern Munich are the current favourites, followed by Real Madrid, PSG, Juventus and Atletico.

