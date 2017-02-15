Paris Saint-Germain's shock 4-0 thrashing of Barcelona suggests the Ligue 1 giants could go on to fulfill their dreams of winning a first Champions League crown.

It takes a very special performance to beat the Spanish giants who possess arguably the best attacking trio on the planet in Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

But Unai Emery again showcased his managerial prowess on the European stage, after winning three consecutive Europa League titles with Sevilla before joining PSG last summer.

And the Spaniard could be on course to secure his first Champions League winners medal if PSG can replicate the form they showed on Tuesday night throughout the rest of the tournament.

Admittedly, the French outfit have a long way to go before they can consider themselves as favourites for the European crown, and some fine individual performances helped them along the way.

Arsenal fans were left to rue the fact that Arsene Wenger missed out on long-term Gunners target Julian Draxler, who performed admirably against Barca after joining the club from Wolfsburg last month, while Angel Di Maria marked his 29th birthday with two goals.

Rabiot dominates Messi and Suarez

But one player who may not necessarily be earning as much praise as he deserved is Adrien Rabiot. Indeed, the midfielder impressed amongst all 10 other players in PSG's team, but what the 21-year-old did against Messi and Suarez in particular was very impressive.

As can be seen at 0:14 in the video below, Rabiot brilliantly tracks Messi and cuts out the Argentine's attack down the left.

But the young PSG midfielder was clearly in inspired form, as he harassed Messi off the ball, allowing Marco Verratti to play a one-two with Draxler before feeding the German the ball, again, to this time double PSG's lead.

At just 21, Rabiot has proven himself to be a cool ahead and against exemplified this by shrugging off the advancing Suarez, who could not dispossess the Frenchman.

So when PSG head to the Camp Nou with a comfortable a 4-0 first-leg lead and all but certain to reach the quarter-finals, Emery will have a lot to thank Rabiot for.

Frenchman upset Barcelona's game

The one cap France midfielder also threaded through the perfect ball for Blaise Matuidi who could not beat Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and later cut out Sergio Busquets' pass to disrupt the Catalan giants' admired style of play.

Rabiot is not the most iconic name at PSG, but his professional and solid performance against what many consider to be the best team in the world is probably the biggest compliment the young Frenchman can be given.

And the 21-year-old will now hope their hard work and authoritative display against Barcelona will inspire them to go all the way in the competition this time around.

PSG reached the semi-finals way back in 1995, and have made the quarters in each of the past four seasons, but it remains to be seen if Emery's European record will continue in 2017.

