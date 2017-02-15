Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Klay Thompson responds to Spurs star over All-Star snub comments

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

If you're going to take a shot at the red-hot Golden State Warriors, come prepared for the heat that follows. 

The Warriors are sending four of their five starting players to New Orleans for the 2017 All-Star game, a feat that recognizes their excellent 46-9 record thus far. When you add Kevin Durant to a record-breaking roster, these things happen. 

San Antonio Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge took offense his team having only one representative — the quietly-great Kawhi Leonard — while the Spurs are enjoying their own tremendous season. "I do think that it was wrong for Golden State to have four (All-Stars) and we're a few games behind and only have one," Aldridge told Michael Lee of The Vertical. "It is what it is."

The comments found their way to Thompson, who wasn't hearing the argument from Aldridge. 

"I think he had a case to make it, especially when you have the record they have. But, I think we had a better case to have four because of our record," Thompson told Daniel Mano of the Mercury News.

"We're still in the single-digit loss column, coming up on the All-Star break - which is pretty hard to do."

The Warriors, sitting at 46-9, may not have the winning streak they did last season to put them over the top, but they're still running well ahead of the competition heading into the All-Star break. 

Still, last season they lost a total of nine games, a number they've already matched with plenty of hoops to come. 

Aldridge has been selected to the All-Star game in each of his last five seasons but was not selected for the '16-17 season. His individual numbers are down from his Portland Trail Blazers years, but San Antonio has been excellent as a team all years. 

Should the Warriors be sending four of their starters, or does another Spurs player deserve to be in the All-Star game? Let us know your thoughts on who's right in the comments!

Topics:
San Antonio Spurs
Southwest Division
Western Conference
NBA
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
LaMarcus Aldridge
Stephen Curry
Kawhi Leonard
Klay Thompson
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again