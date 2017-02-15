If you're going to take a shot at the red-hot Golden State Warriors, come prepared for the heat that follows.

The Warriors are sending four of their five starting players to New Orleans for the 2017 All-Star game, a feat that recognizes their excellent 46-9 record thus far. When you add Kevin Durant to a record-breaking roster, these things happen.

San Antonio Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge took offense his team having only one representative — the quietly-great Kawhi Leonard — while the Spurs are enjoying their own tremendous season. "I do think that it was wrong for Golden State to have four (All-Stars) and we're a few games behind and only have one," Aldridge told Michael Lee of The Vertical. "It is what it is."

The comments found their way to Thompson, who wasn't hearing the argument from Aldridge.

"I think he had a case to make it, especially when you have the record they have. But, I think we had a better case to have four because of our record," Thompson told Daniel Mano of the Mercury News.

"We're still in the single-digit loss column, coming up on the All-Star break - which is pretty hard to do."

The Warriors, sitting at 46-9, may not have the winning streak they did last season to put them over the top, but they're still running well ahead of the competition heading into the All-Star break.

Still, last season they lost a total of nine games, a number they've already matched with plenty of hoops to come.

Aldridge has been selected to the All-Star game in each of his last five seasons but was not selected for the '16-17 season. His individual numbers are down from his Portland Trail Blazers years, but San Antonio has been excellent as a team all years.

