What Gary Neville said in hilarious voicemail to Liverpool fan after 2007 CL final

Liverpool produced one of football's most historic comebacks against AC Milan to win the 2005 Champions League, but it's easy to forget they met in the 2007 final, too.

Having recovered from 3-0 down two years previously, the Reds were unable to replicate their heroics in Athens and lost 2-1.

Filippo Inzaghi's brace gave Milan a 2-0 lead and while Dirk Kuyt's 89th-minute strike threatened to turn the tide, Liverpool couldn't score a second.

It was a hard result to take for Steven Gerrard and co. but the blow was somewhat softened given the quality of their opponents and what had happened in 2005.

A lot has changed at Liverpool since their European glory days, so fans hold dear the memories of winning the Champions League and reaching the 2007 final.

However, one supporter has even more reason to never forget what happened all those years ago.

Jay McKenna, who flew out to Greece to watch Liverpool take on Milan in 2007, was speaking to @TheAnfieldWrap recently and recalled a hilarious story involving Gary Neville.

In the video below, he explained how he managed to get hold of Neville's mobile number and called to mock him for having won as many Champions League medals as Djimi Traore.

But the best was yet to come. At 2:00, McKenna revealed how Neville left him some hilarious voicemails after the game to gloat about the fact Liverpool lost.

TAKE IT AWAY, JAY

McKenna returned home to plenty of missed calls and text messages, with Neville one of those who tried to call him.

As McKenna explains, Neville shouted down the phone in two separate voicemails: "Yesss!" and: "Let's all do the Kaka, you Scouse bastards!"

And as if being laughed at wasn't bad enough for McKenna, Manchester United won the Champions League a year later, though Neville didn't make enough appearances to get a medal.

Brilliant. At this point I'm sure you're questioning the validity of this story, but Neville has since confirmed it happened on Twitter.

