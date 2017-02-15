Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Gary Neville.

What Gary Neville said in hilarious voicemail to Liverpool fan after 2007 CL final

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Liverpool produced one of football's most historic comebacks against AC Milan to win the 2005 Champions League, but it's easy to forget they met in the 2007 final, too.

Having recovered from 3-0 down two years previously, the Reds were unable to replicate their heroics in Athens and lost 2-1.

Filippo Inzaghi's brace gave Milan a 2-0 lead and while Dirk Kuyt's 89th-minute strike threatened to turn the tide, Liverpool couldn't score a second.

Article continues below

It was a hard result to take for Steven Gerrard and co. but the blow was somewhat softened given the quality of their opponents and what had happened in 2005.

A lot has changed at Liverpool since their European glory days, so fans hold dear the memories of winning the Champions League and reaching the 2007 final.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Tom Brady is charging fans insane fees for his autograph

Tom Brady is charging fans insane fees for his autograph

CM Punk owns current WWE superstar with simple two-word tweet

CM Punk owns current WWE superstar with simple two-word tweet

WWE dropped highly anticipated gimmick because superstar wasn't committed to the role

WWE dropped highly anticipated gimmick because superstar wasn't committed to the role

Watch: Video of Lionel Messi getting humiliated by Adrien Rabiot goes viral

Watch: Video of Lionel Messi getting humiliated by Adrien Rabiot goes viral

L'Equipe hand Messi and Suarez brutal player ratings for PSG 4-0 Barcelona

L'Equipe hand Messi and Suarez brutal player ratings for PSG 4-0 Barcelona

However, one supporter has even more reason to never forget what happened all those years ago.

Jay McKenna, who flew out to Greece to watch Liverpool take on Milan in 2007, was speaking to @TheAnfieldWrap recently and recalled a hilarious story involving Gary Neville.

UEFA Champions League Final: Liverpool v AC Milan

In the video below, he explained how he managed to get hold of Neville's mobile number and called to mock him for having won as many Champions League medals as Djimi Traore.

But the best was yet to come. At 2:00, McKenna revealed how Neville left him some hilarious voicemails after the game to gloat about the fact Liverpool lost.

TAKE IT AWAY, JAY

McKenna returned home to plenty of missed calls and text messages, with Neville one of those who tried to call him.

As McKenna explains, Neville shouted down the phone in two separate voicemails: "Yesss!" and: "Let's all do the Kaka, you Scouse bastards!"

Liverpool v Manchester United

And as if being laughed at wasn't bad enough for McKenna, Manchester United won the Champions League a year later, though Neville didn't make enough appearances to get a medal.

Brilliant. At this point I'm sure you're questioning the validity of this story, but Neville has since confirmed it happened on Twitter.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Fernando Torres
Football
Gary Neville

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again