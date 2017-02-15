Michael Ballack is a bona fide legend in German football after winning 98 caps for his country, but, unfortunately, he never won a major international tournament after coming up short in the 2002 World Cup final and the 2008 European Championship final.

During his illustrious career, he also spent four years with Bayern Munich at club level after they bought the midfielder from German rivals Bayer Leverkusen for a bargain €12.9 million back in 2002.

At the end of his tenure with Bayern, Ballack would head to England on a free transfer and ply his trade with Chelsea for another four years.

So, with Bayern Munich battling Arsenal tonight in the last 16 of the Champions League tonight, the former German captain is a man well versed to give his prediction.

Arsenal have had a tough time of it against Bayern in this competition in recent memory having been knocked out in the last 16 twice in the past four years, as well as suffering a 5-1 dismantling in the Champions League group stages last season.

The Gunners look like they might have a slightly better chance this time around with Frank Ribery and Xabi Alonso both doubtful, and a few of Bayern's stars are now the wrong side of 30.

Ballack, 40, told TalkSPORT that although it will be difficult, there is a way for Arsenal to beat Bayern at the Allianz Arena.

“It is really difficult for Arsenal with the history and bringing that out of the head having lost a few times against Bayern, but this is a new game.

“They have to believe in themselves – there is always a way to beat Bayern Munich.

“There is always a chance. Arsenal is a great club with great players.”

Arsene Wenger's troops need to have belief to beat the German champions, but that is something sadly lacking after not only their recent shortcomings against Bayern, but a terrible record against the top six in England.

Essentially, Arsenal have not performed when it really matters lately.

However, PSG's 4-0 demolition job of Barcelona last night should inspire Arsenal to believe they can get the past Carlo Ancelotti's men tonight, but can they play with the required intensity to do so?

