Samoa Joe’s is the newest addition to the main WWE roster and his short stay with the Raw brand has been eventful to say the least.

He took out Roman Reigns in his first match on Raw and it looks like he is in for a substantial push from the company as a part of the flagship program.

The Destroyer might be new to the big leagues of the WWE, but he has been around wrestling for a long time and he has a number of friends who are performers.

CM Punk is one of the newcomer’s biggest advocates and a great friend to the current Raw superstar.

In the past, they have competed against each other on many occasions and Punk was one of the biggest names that pushed for The Destroyer to become a main part of the company’s roster before his big break.

During an interview with Eyes On The Game, Joe elaborated on his bond with the Best In The World and the former champion’s response to learning of the newcomer’s call-up.

He said: “Of course you did, now that I’m not there anymore.”

Later in the interview he was quick to leave the door open that the two could meet in the ring at a later date because nothing is ever impossible in wrestling.

Fans will have to wait and see if the Straight Edge Superstar changes his tune on a return to a WWE ring, because at the moment it looks like a pipe dream.

