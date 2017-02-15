David Haye explains how he can knock out Tony Bellew inside one round

Tony Bellew's promoter Eddie Hearn recently accused David Haye of underestimating his opponent ahead of their March 4 fight at the O2 Arena.

But the Hayemaker insisted that he is preparing thoroughly to face his bitter rival who is stepping up to heavyweight to fight the Bermondsey-born fighter.

Haye has been out in Florida preparing for his biggest fight since returning to the ring against Mark de Mori in January 2016 and the two fighters had been embroiled in controversy even before the fight was officially confirmed.

However, despite Haye having spent four years away from the ring while Bellew has since claimed the WBC world cruiserweight title against Ilunga Makabu, the 36-year-old is confident he possesses all the quality to beat the Liverpudlian world title belt holder.

And the 6ft 3in former cruiserweight revealed he backs himself as far as to say that he believes he could not knock out Bellew inside the first round without even preparing for his fight.

"I could turn up to this fight in the worst condition I've ever been in, and still knock him out inside one round," said Haye, per Sky Sports.

"But I'm actually happy training. In the past if I had this fight, I might not have done much training for it. But because I've come here, I want to train."

Bellew criticises Haye preparations

Haye has been proactive on Instagram in the build up to his fight, sharing not only his training routine but also the more luxurious side of his life, including socialising with celebrities and fellow boxers Amir Khan and Carl Frampton, for which he has been criticised by his opponent.

"I wake up in the morning and feel good, I want to push my lungs, I want to go for a swim, I want to do some sprints, hit the back for an hour. It feels good." Haye continued.

"So he's definitely got me at the wrong time in my career. He probably thinks he's got me at the right time, at the ripe old age of 36.

"But if you look at my career, I don't have many miles on the clock. I haven't been beaten up."

Haye's confidence has been evident throughout the build-up to the fight, however, his career record (28-2-0-KO26) does not differ too much from that of Bellew's (28-2-1-KO18) and that has caused hot debate about who will come out on top from this all-British showdown.

Anthony Joshua's fight against Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley was meant to be the biggest talking point in British boxing this year, but, for now at least, Haye and Bellew are making the bigger headlines. And fight fans can only hope the O2 Arena fight lives up to expectations.

