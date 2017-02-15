The Los Angeles Lakers made a bold move by bringing a legend in Magic Johnson into their front office, and the all-time great already has his sights set what comes next.

Johnson took on an official role as an adviser on basketball and business decisions, working closely with Jeanie Buss at an official capacity. His first big call might be to another legend fans of the franchise might still remember: Kobe Bryant

"First call I make if I'm in charge? Kobe Bryant," Johnson said on ESPN's First Take. "Because Kobe understands winning. He understands, also, these players. I would call: 'What role you want? ... If you've got a day, just give me that day.'"

Johnson may not be in position to make that kind of call just yet, but the idea of bringing Bryant back into the fold to help return the franchise back to its glory days is an easy sell.

How much would Bryant help behind the scenes? It's too early to project, especially because there's no telling what kind of role that would be.

Could Kobe work as a player development coach, helping the young core they've built refine their skills? Perhaps he could advise on larger-scale basketball-related decisions? Maybe all he needs to do is sit in on all trade and contract negotiations and put on his infamous death glare.

No matter what that role might be, it's fascinating to consider both Bryant and Johnson teaming together to restore the polish back to the Lakers.

Is it time for the Lakers to turn to their stable of legends to restore order? Let us know in the comments!