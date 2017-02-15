Brand new 'custom built' FIFA game revealed in Nintendo Switch trailer

Nintendo's latest console - the Switch - is the company's latest attempt to rival Xbox and Playstation.

EA have already confirmed that a FIFA title will be created for Nintendo's latest creation, but that won't be FIFA 17.

That news has led many to believe that FIFA 18 is essentially the title EA is talking about. There were rumors that the Switch version of FIFA 18 would be based on the edition that comes out on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

When EA's Peter Moore was asked if the Switch version would be closer to the PS4/Xbox One or to the PS3/Xbox 360 versions of FIFA, he said: "What you have will be a custom-built version for the Nintendo Switch from the FIFA development team in Vancouver."

As luck would have it, Nintendo of Japan has released a new Nintendo Switch trailer which shows some footage of the FIFA in question.

Although the segment of the video is more about how cool the Switch device is - which appears to be portable like a Gameboy or DS of yesteryear, but also breaks down into a console that's playable anywhere - you can see the player controlling Chelsea and scoring with Eden Hazard.

Since Moore has already established this is not any current FIFA title, it would appear that it is footage of the specially developed Nintendo version.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson recently said of FIFA 18's development: "FIFA 18 will build on the foundation we created with story mode this year, bringing players back to The Journey with Season 2, featuring new characters and new storylines."

Virtually all of the features from FIFA 17 will be kept and expanded upon, especially The Journey, which proved to be a hit with plenty of fans.

In more Nintendo Switch-related news, the hybrid console is set to cost around £250 when it goes on sale March 3, but there is no indication when the intended FIFA title will be available.

Since the start of next season would be early-mid August and FIFA titles normally follow in September, our advice would not to get too excited just yet.

