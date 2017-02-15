Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE star reveals Vince McMahon based her character on Game of Thrones

Vince McMahon is no stranger to turning pop culture themes and moments into storylines for his programming at the WWE.

In fact, many current and former performers’ entire characters are founded upon some nugget of pop culture from either the present or recent future.

Movies, television and music are relative gold mines ripe for scouring fresh angle for Mr. McMahon and his team of producers at the company.

Lana is one of the female superstars that had benefitted from the head man’s love of television, especially Game of Thrones.

She spoke at length about this on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro and shared her thoughts about just how her boss’ love of George R. Martin’s franchise weighed into a storyline she was a part of.

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Tom Brady is charging fans insane fees for his autograph

CM Punk owns current WWE superstar with simple two-word tweet

WWE dropped highly anticipated gimmick because superstar wasn't committed to the role

Watch: Video of Lionel Messi getting humiliated by Adrien Rabiot goes viral

L'Equipe hand Messi and Suarez brutal player ratings for PSG 4-0 Barcelona

Mrs. Waltman said: “[The Dolph storyline] was so much fun. Vince got that whole idea from [Cersei Lannister]. I remember having that whole conversation with him and saying, ‘What about [Cersei], being conniving?’

“He was like, ‘Yes!’ And that whole Dolph Ziggler story came from [Cersei] from Game of Thrones!”

This whole storyline involved Dolph Ziggler and Lana in a complicated love affair involving Summer Rae which was lifted straight from the show.

Critics accuse McMahon of being ‘out of touch’, but moments like this show that the future of producing ideas for the WWE may not be as behind the times as many had thought.

