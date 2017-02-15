If any player had a point to prove during Tuesday night’s Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona it was Angel Di Maria.

The Argentine winger, who arrived at the Parc des Princes in a £44.3 million move from Manchester United in August 2015, has endured a difficult second season with the French champions.

Two league goals in 20 appearances is a poor return from such a talented footballer and questions have been asked about his attitude and commitment this season.

Di Maria needed to produce a big performance in PSG’s biggest match of the season so far and he didn’t disappoint.

The former Real Madrid superstar scored two goals against Luis Enrique’s side before being subbed off, with PSG leading 3-0, on the hour-mark.

Di Maria delighted to help PSG thrash Barcelona

It was a magnificent individual performance from a world class player who, at various times this season, has flattered to deceive.

“I was there for Barca’s 5-0 win over Real Madrid and was left with a similar facial expression right after it as they have now,” Di Maria was quoted as saying by The Sun after the match.

“Surely, Barcelona are finished now.”

Di Maria was, of course, referring to Madrid’s infamous 5-0 defeat to their fierce rivals in Jose Mourinho’s first season at the Bernabeu back in 2010.

Some of Di Maria's old teammates got in touch

The former Madridista also revealed that some of his old teammates had got in touch after the final whistle.

"My friends in Madrid have already congratulated me," he added, per Mundo Deportivo.

Guti's tweet summed up the feeling at the Bernabeu

It’s safe to say all those connected with Los Blancos enjoyed PSG’s emphatic - and surprise - victory over the Catalan giants.

If one tweet summed up the overall feeling from the Bernabeu then it was surely Guti’s.

The retired Spanish midfielder is always quick to rub salt into Barcelona’s wounds whenever the opportunity arises and he took full advantage on Tuesday night.

His tweet: “Brutalllll el PSG 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏“ has been retweeted over 5,000 times in less than 24 hours.

