WWE fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Finn Balor since his horrific injury that occured during the fall of last year.

That surgically repaired shoulder is on the mend and it looks like he is progressing toward an in-ring return at an acceptable pace.

At WWE SummerSlam, Balor captured the WWE Universal Championship by defeating Seth Rollins at great personal cost as his shoulder was dislocated during the fracas.

Doctors learned upon checking out his shoulder that there were a host of other problems for the Demon King that had gone un-diagnosed for an unknown period and they needed immediate medical attention.

After the surgery, a timetable of late February or early March was established for his return to in-ring activities and fans quickly speculated that he would be available for WrestleMania as a part of some grand return to form.

Cageside Seats has learned that is unlikely that the company will let him work a match at the event in an effort to make sure that Balor is back at 100 percent when he returns to the ring.

This revelation doesn’t mean that he won’t appear at the event, many other superstars have made surprise appearances before him and been recieved well.

With the Mania on the horizon, it is still too early to tell exactly what the WWE has planned for their biggest event, but chances are they will involve the Demon King in some fashion on the big night.

